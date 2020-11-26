Following the news that The Weeknd’s album, After Hours, had been snubbed from receiving any nominations for next year’s Grammys, Drake wasted no time jumping to his pal’s defense by insisting that the awards show “may no longer matter.”

Earlier this week, TMZ claimed that The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, was stunned that he hadn’t been nominated for any award, with sources telling the publication that his decision to perform at next year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show (which is taped a week after the Grammys) may have had something to do with it.

And while the 30-year-old had planned to perform at both events, he now feels like he’s “not invited” to the biggest night in music. “Collaboratively planning a performance for weeks to not being invited?” The Weeknd posted to social media. “In my opinion zero nominations = you’re not invited!”

In a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram Story, Drake has since weighed in on his opinion regarding The Weeknd’s snub, and from what’s been gathered, the Canadian superstar is baffled by the decision not to nominate After Hours for any awards.

He wrote: “I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artists that exist now and the ones that come after.

“It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up but they just can’t change their ways. The other day I said @theweekend was a lock for either album or song of the year along with countless other reasonable assumptions and it just never goes that way.

“This is a great time for somebody to start something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.”

Drake feels that the Grammys are no longer in touch with music and which artists deserve to be nominated for an award — the persistent snubs on artists, such as Nicki Minaj, has carried on for far too long, which has now opened the discussion for a new ceremony to take center stage.

Despite his critical acclaim and the popularity of his music, Drake is also no stranger to being snubbed from certain categories by the Grammys — and this also isn’t the first time he’s voiced his strong opinions on things needing to be changed regarding the process of nominating artists for their contributions to the music industry.

The father of one then posted another Instagram Story, mentioning Lil Baby, the late Pop Smoke, Popcaan and PartyNextDoor as artists who’ve failed to receive any recognition by the Grammys but certainly deserved an award for their work.

“Too many missing names to even name,” he concluded.