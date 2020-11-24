Sexy man Michael B. Jordan made the startling (in the best way possible) announcement recently that he plans to start an OnlyFans account. Yep, that kind of account… (basically, this ain’t your average PG-13 Black Panther!)

The actor explained to Jimmy Kimmel that he’s going to spotlight his facial hair and have a little sexy fun with it.

“I never had time to actually sit in one place and grow my facial hair where I didn’t have to get it groomed, or manicured, or anything like that. So, during quarantine, I just wanted to see how much hair I could actually grow,” he said. “Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild.”

He’s got a good cause in mind, however: “All the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down,” he told Kimmel.

We’ll be more than happy to take a look at Jordan getting busy with some juicy edibles on the adult-oriented content-sharing site once he has established it — all in the name of charity, of course.

But in the meantime, for those who just can’t wait, we’ve collected several of his hottest thirst traps from Instagram to whet everyone’s appetites. (And a bonus, you won’t need to hide these from the younger Marvel fans in your life.)

