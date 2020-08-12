One of the most celebrated musicians in the world today — Ed Sheeran — is going to be a dad.

The news comes after the 29-year-old British singer and songwriter announced a break from making music last Christmas. His friends said that he decided to use this time to start a family with his 28-year-old wife, Cherry. Now, she’s already in the final stages of her pregnancy.

According to The Sun, a source said that they had not been seen out in the open much as they spent a large part of the time at their Suffolk home.

The source said: “Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited but have kept things very low key.

“Lockdown was a perfect excuse not to be seen out and about too much, but things are getting closer, and the excitement has been building, so they have started telling friends and family.

“They’re just making the last of the preparations at home, and the baby is expected later this summer.

“It’s a really happy time, and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

Cherry very recently shared the news of her pregnancy online with her circle of closest friends.

Regarding Ed’s break, he had told his millions of social media followers that he was taking some time off from the music industry after promoting his new Divide album.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer posted: “Hello all. Gonna go on another break again.

“The Divide era and tour changed my life in so many ways, but now it’s all over it’s time to go out and see some more of the world.

“I’ve been a bit non-stop since 2017, so I’m just gonna take a breather to travel, write, and read.

“I’ll be off all social media until it’s time to come back.

“To my family and friends, see ya when I see ya, and to my fans, thank you for always being amazing. I promise to be back with some new music when the time is right, and I’ve lived a little more to actually have something to write about.”

Ed’s manager Stuart Camp had even hinted at the fact that he might start focusing more on starting a family.

His manager said: “He won’t sit still for long, he’s not the holiday sort.

“But things may change, he could have a young family relatively soon.”

Ed’s worth is now at an estimated £200-million after selling more than 150-million records for his albums. He has often admitted that Cherry, who works at Deloitte, helps to him keep grounded during his excellent run in the music industry.

The couple were high school friends and began dating in 2015. They announced that they were going to be engaged in 2018.

“Got myself a fiancée just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well,” Ed wrote on Instagram.

OK! Is quite excited about Ed’s new run with his family — we wish him all the best!