Standing up for his sister! Vance DeGeneres is defending his famous sibling Ellen DeGeneres amid rampant allegations of a toxic work environment on the set of her daytime talk show.

The former Daily Show correspondent took to Twitter on August 4 to speak up for his famous family member.

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

“If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world,” the 65-year-old tweeted. “She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest.”

IS SHE THE QUEEN OF MEAN? SIX THINGS WARNER BROS. MIGHT UNCOVER IN ITS INVESTIGATION OF ELLEN

If that wasn’t enough, he made his voice heard again when he reiterated his support for his younger sibling in a longer Facebook post.

“My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you – it is all bulls–t,” he wrote. “I put up a simple statement yesterday that said ‘I stand by Ellen.’ Only a handful of my Facebook ‘friends’ responded to it. If you don’t support Ellen, then you don’t support me, so please unfriend me.”

“I’m sick and tired of my sister being attacked,” he continued. “She always has — and always will — stand against bullying of any kind. She’s a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot.”

THE DARKER SIDE OF HOLLYWOOD STARS: TOP 10 WORST CELEBRITY BOSSES – ELLEN DEGENERES, LADY GAGA AND MORE

The comedian isn’t the only one coming to the The Ellen Show host’s defense.

Katy Perry also took to Twitter to voice support for the Emmy winner.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” the “Fireworks” singer said in a tweet. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

The daytime talk show hosts’ wife, Portia De Rossi, also broke her silence on August 3 to show her support with a post on Instagram that said “I Stand By Ellen,” captioning it, “To all our fans….we see you. Thank you for your support.”

The Arrested Development actress included multiple hashtags: #stopbotattacks #IStandWithEllenDeGeneres, #IStandByEllen, #IstandByEllenDeGeneres ‬and #bekindtooneanother.

Kevin Hart, Ashton Kutcher and DJ Samantha Ronson have also publicly come forward in support of the Finding Dory star.

The 62-year-old’s controversial work allegations continue to cripple her career as a source told OK! that “Despite pleas from producers and executives at the network to hire an experienced and expert crisis manager to get her out of this mess, Ellen is dragging her feet because she doesn’t want to spend the money”

ELLEN DEGENERES FIRED INTERN ON HER FIRST DAY!

The comedian and talk show host has also been taking some heat for her ‘tone-deaf’ remarks like comparing her time in quarantine to being in jail.

While DeGeneres might have some stars defending her honor, OK! has learned that the conversations for actress Kristen Bell to replace the comedian may still be ongoing.