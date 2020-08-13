“Muzzle it.” That’s the blunt message from Ellen DeGeneres’ legal team who have not-so-subtly reminded staff to zip it when it comes to talking to the media, OK! has learned.

DeGeneres and executive producers of her hugely successful ‘The Ellen Show’ have been battling a blaze of controversy over the last few weeks. WarnerBros. is in the middle of an internal investigation as former staff and previous guests came forward with explosive details on how they were mistreated and belittled.

A source told OK! that the gag order has actually very little to do with the legal implications.

“The staff are being told not to talk to the press at all. If they have any concerns, they should reach out to their supervisors or the investigation team looking into the accusations. Most members of the staff think they can’t speak because of legal reasons, when in reality, it has nothing to do with the law, but rather to do with saving Ellen’s a**,” sources exclusively tell OK!

A different source compared to working with DeGeneres as being in the film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

“I worked there for a little over a year. It’s kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the [end of a] year. It’s just a badge of honor to have that and have it on your résumé,” said a former camera assistant, who asked to remain anonymous.

Another added: “The entire team is walking on eggshells. They are being told that they should feel free to be open and express their feelings, however, they all know that there will be a huge cost if they do. Ellen holds a grudge and has a very, very long memory.”