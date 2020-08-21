The allegations on Ellen DeGeneres for brewing a toxic workplace culture have been mounting. And now, efforts are being made to ensure that the employees are compensated in some way to make up for what seems to be a loss of morale.

Page Six has confirmed that the popular host of the show, DeGeneres, is increasing employee perks.

It’s reported that the staffers on the show will now have increased paid time off — an extra five days from what they were receiving before, along with access to a more generous medical leave scheme.

The news came through executive producers of the show — Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner — and it was said that the reforms were a result of the senior team, including DeGeneres, feeling strongly about the process of producing over 170 shows per year.

Lassner had previously stated that the show will still see DeGeneres as the host despite the ongoing investigations by WarnerMedia.

Besides the two primary points mentioned above on the new benefits package, there are also inclusions for birthdays off and paid time for family matters and medical appointments.

As per Page Six, the insiders have said that the newly announced perks have improved the overall morale on the set. The team has also started to return to work in an effort to resume production. It has also been reported that some of the staffers on the show are excited to “move forward” from the ongoing drama that surrounds the hit talk show.

The 62-year-old DeGeneres had recently spoken to her staff in an emotional address and had apologized to them for everything that had happened behind the scenes.

DeGeneres told her staffers: “I’m a multi-layered person, and I try to be the best person I can be and I try to learn from my mistakes.”

“I’m hearing that some people felt that I wasn’t kind or too short with them, or too impatient. I apologize to anybody if I’ve hurt your feelings in any way.”

Another source told PEOPLE that DeGeneres was “emotional” and “empathetic” and wanted to make things better and make herself “more available.”

“She acknowledged she can be introverted at times and she apologized if that was ever seen as hurtful,” the source said. “They’re putting in real structures and resources for people so this never happens again, and that is extremely important to Ellen. She was emotional seeing everybody. They’re family.”

DeGeneres also spoke about how she had no idea on how the infamous no-eye-contact rule had emerged and encouraged her employees to look at her.