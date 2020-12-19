Eminem has publicly apologized to Rihanna for a Chris Brown lyric in a dated leaked track following the release of his new album, Music To Be Murdered By — Side B, on Thursday.

In his latest song, “Zeus,” the Detroit rapper wastes no time to address the situation after snippets of an unreleased tune in December 2019 had leaked online, which heard Eminem take Brown’s side in relation to the domestic assault that occurred between the famous exes in February 2009.

“Of course I side with Chris Brown. I’d beat a b**** down too,” the 47-year-old was heard rapping on the track, via Daily Mail, leaving fans stunned since both Eminem and Rihanna had been longtime collaborators since 2010.

HALSEY’S FAMOUS EX BOYFRIENDS: G-EAZY, EVAN PETERS, MACHINE GUN KELLY AND MORE

While it’s been claimed that the leaked track was recorded nearly a decade ago, the fact that it still saw the light of day made the self-proclaimed Slim Shady feel remorseful enough to offer an apology through his music.

“But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna,” he raps on the song. “For that song that leaked, I’m sorry, Ri / It wasn’t meant to cause you grief. Regardless it was wrong of me.”

Rihanna and Eminem have been longtime pals, having first teamed up for the release of their 2010 smash hit “Love The Way You Lie,” which topped the charts in the U.S. and went on to sell over 12 million copies worldwide.

DRAKE BLASTED BY FANS FOR CLAIMING RIHANNA WAS THE REASON FOR HIS CHRIS BROWN BEEF

The two teamed up again for “The Monster,” lifted from Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP 2 in 2013, which was another successful hit with eight million units sold and another No. 1 placement on the Billboard Hot 100.

Meanwhile, since the infamous assault involving Brown at a pre-Grammys party in 2009, Rihanna — who briefly rekindled her romance with the “Go Crazy” chart-topper in 2012 and 2013 — revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey at the time that she would always share feelings for her on-off boyfriend.

“We love each other and we probably always will. And that’s not anything that we’re gonna try to change,” she said. “It’s not something you can shut off if you’ve ever been in love.”

The Bajan star’s other former flame, Drake, opened up about his decision to continue working with Brown in a candid chat with Rap Radar in December 2019, having once shared a lengthy feud with the father of two over their feelings for the Fenty Beauty founder.

RIHANNA & A$AP ROCKY ARE ‘HOOKING UP’ FOLLOWING HER SPLIT FROM HASSAN JAMEEL — ‘THEY’RE HAVING FUN AND HAVE ALWAYS HAD CHEMISTRY’

“I have the utmost love and respect for [Rihanna],” Drizzy explained.

“I think of her as family more than anything and I felt — I actually had kind of a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him.

“But I also know how many nights she knows that me and [Chris] have both been consumed by this issue, and I think she is a good person with a good heart who would rather see us put the issue to bed than continue like childish s–t that could end up in a serious situation.”