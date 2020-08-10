The British actress and former personal assistant to Ghislaine Maxwell, Emmy Taylor, is said to have left UK after the arrest of her ex-boss in the U.S. for the alleged sex trafficking of minors for the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

45-year-old Taylor worked with Maxwell in the early 2000s and is said to be a key witness in the Maxwell trial commenced by New York prosecutors.

Taylor has been reportedly closely associated with the scandal and possibly responsible for grooming some of the young girls. According to the US court’s documents, an alleged victim of Maxwell said that the Oxford-born actress instructed her how to massage the pedo at his mansion.

While there are several claims in the documents that have been disputed, Taylor, who now works as a voice-over artist in the UK, was said to have been “completely shocked” and feeling “distraught” over the allegations that she was part of Epstein’s sex ring.

A source recently told The Sun that Maxwell’s former assistant is “not in the country now,” adding that she was an “honorable person.”

It was reported last August that U.S. lawyers wanted to speak to Taylor regarding her involvement. However, it was also revealed that no contact was made with her lawyers yet.

The Bon Appetit actress met the sex offender’s accomplice after traveling to the U.S. to expand her career as a model or actress. Maxwell set her up in a Florida apartment and promised to take care of her if, in return, she helped run some errands for Maxwell.

The passenger logs for Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’ jet reveal that The Water’s Edge actress was on board with Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and others in February 1999. This was during the time Epstein was allegedly trafficking young girls.

Epstein committed suicide last year in jail while awaiting trial. There were no suggestions that Taylor was an associate in any of his crimes.

Taylor’s brother-in-law, Stephen Ongpin, had spoken to The Mirror last year, saying that she knew nothing of Epstein’s sex rackets.

“She’s been accused of things which are completely shocking to her. She worked for Ghislaine as a PA but that was in 2001. She’s distraught by the whole thing,” he said.

However, Maxwell’s victim’s confession now adds another layer to the entire investigation, and Taylor fleeing the UK adds another twist to the turn of events.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty in her case.

The 58-year-old was seen crying in the court after she was denied bail last month. Maxwell will remain locked up in custody until her trial next summer.