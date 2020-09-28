What’s cookin’, good looking?

Over the weekend, Eric Decker went completely naked to promote his wife Jessie James Decker‘s new cookbook, Just Feed Me.

The retired NFL star stripped down for a sexy Instagram snap of himself sitting on a chair with his legs crossed while holding the book.

“It’s bigger, better and tastier than what you could ever imagine……I’m talking about my wife’s amazing new cookbook ‘just feed me’ It’s officially out now!” the 33-year-old captioned the post. “I’ve tasted everything and I can tell you it’s damn good. Enjoy! Linked in my bio.”

Immediately, the handsome athlete’s post was flooded with comments.

“This is how you promote a book👏👏 ,” wrote one fan, while another added: “Well he just broke Instagram.”

One of his followers cheekily asked, “What page is this dessert on?”

The country singer also commented on her husband’s steamy pic. “You’re the best 😂😂,” she wrote.

Just Feed Me is the first cookbook for the 32-year-old. According to HarperCollins, James Decker shares down-home and simple-to-make recipes for drinks, appetizers and full dinners — many Italian, Southern and Cajun dishes, which were handed down to her from her mom. She also offers advice and inspiration for creating the warm, appealing scents and savory feel of her own kitchen, the heart of her household.

“The majority of everything that is in this cookbook was something that I created either on-the-fly, because I’m constantly cooking for my family, or it was something that I picked up from a friend of mine or I went to a restaurant and fell in love with a dish, and I tried to recreate it in my own kitchen,” the author told Sounds Like Nashville. “Many different ways; many different inspirations.”

In 2018, the ‘Wanted’ crooner released a lifestyle book, Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, which became a New York Times bestseller.

The Kittenish founder and former wide receiver for the Denver Broncos married in June 2013 and debuted their E! reality show Eric & Jessie: Game On the same year. It ended its run in April 2014, but returned in September 2017. It ran for 20 episodes in three seasons.

The couple share three children: Vivianne Rose, 6, Eric Thomas II, 5 and Forrest Bradley, 2.