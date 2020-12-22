Rumors circulating wildly around social media and online discussion groups that a nurse died after receiving a dose of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been proven false. The nurse in question is doing fine and was at work as usual on Monday, December 21, according to the hospital she is employed at.

Tiffany Dover, a nurse manager in Chattanooga, Tenn., fainted live on camera on December 17 while being filmed by local news outlets after receiving her first dose of the vaccine. She was one of the initial six staffers at her facility to be vaccinated. After getting the injection, she told media she “felt dizzy,” then collapsed, with a doctor catching her fall.

The clip of her tumble sparked alarm, being shared all over social media, with many asking if she’d possibly died, as well as posing questions as to whether the vaccine is not safe yet for widespread use.

CLOSE CALLS: THESE STARS CHEATED DEATH — OK! LOOKS BACK AT THEIR EPIC TALES OF SURVIVAL

Dover’s absence of posts on her own social media for a short period of time following the incident added fuel to the theory that she was either dead or incapacitated as a result of receiving the injection.

However, CHI Memorial Hospital, where Dover works, assured everyone Monday that Dover is OK, back to work, and that she’d appreciate privacy for herself and her family. The facility even made a video to show that she’s fine and enjoying the support of her coworkers.

Reportedly, following her collapse on camera, Dover recovered and told reporters that she has a condition that can cause her to faint in response to pain. “It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on,” she said of her dizzy spell, adding, “it’s common for me.”

CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE HAD CORONAVIRUS — STARS EXPLAIN THEIR EXPERIENCES WITH COVID-19

A short while later: “I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” she reported.

Dover told the media prior to getting her shot that she was happy to be one of the first to receive the vaccine and that her colleagues shared her optimistic view of it. “All of my staff, you know, we are excited to get the vaccine. We are in the COVID unit,” she clarified.