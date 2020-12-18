That was a close one! The Shameless set had a scare when 18 COVID-19 tests came back with false-positives, TMZ reported.

People panicked when the tests were returned positive, and there were fears of a massive on-set outbreak. Thankfully, there was a screwup in the lab, and the tests were actually negative.

According to the outlet, it is not clear if production shut down last week due to the false positives, but as Shameless continues to film, they recently recorded big scenes with as many as 200 extras and have been using the Warner Brothers lot in Los Angeles, Calif., in addition to other spots around L.A.

Since the show has resumed filming, Shameless executive producer, John Wells, said that the coronavirus pandemic will play a role in the 11th and final season.

After a nine-year run, the show will be coming to an end with the current season, so thankfully it wasn’t thwarted by the pandemic. That said, other productions have not been as lucky as it becomes more difficult to continue to film shows and adhere to social distancing on sets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Talk’s Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba both tested positive for COVID-19, but the remaining episodes for this year were pre-recorded, so production wasn’t completely halted. Meanwhile, The Kelly Clarkson Show had to temporarily shut down when several crew members tested positive for COVID-19, but Kelly Clarkson herself tested negative. Ellen DeGeneres has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reality shows like The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Family Karma and Chicago Fire all had to pause production due to their own COVID-19 outbreaks, and films such as Batman and Jurassic World also had to pause — so maybe Tom Cruise’s outburst upon seeing Mission: Impossible 7 crew members break social distancing protocol makes sense after all.

Meanwhile, Showtime has no plans to abandon the Shameless franchise completely just yet. A spin-off series called Shameless Hall of Shame, which will feature additional footage and interviews, will launch on Sunday, December 27, to fill the void.

“The first episode will feature Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher), showcasing their unique relationship and its evolution from a teen fling into a loving, complicated marriage. New episodes of Shameless Hall of Shame will be interspersed throughout the 11th and final season of Shameless, which premiered on Sunday, December 6,” the press release read.

Wells said the “11-year journey with the Gallagher family has been a total pleasure for us from the beginning and we’re excited to share a look back at the many trials, tribulations and laughs of those 11 seasons with our fans.”