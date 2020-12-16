She just can’t catch a break these days! Princess Beatrice had to fight back against accusations that she broke COVID-19 restrictions after she was spotted at a restaurant with some friends in London.

The 32-year-old was seen with five other people — all from different households, which is illegal at the moment in the U.K. According to Tier 2 rules, it’s forbidden to interact and socialize with people from outside your household in restaurants.

However, a spokesperson for Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mozzi, replied to the backlash and said she did nothing wrong. “This was a midweek Wednesday evening, work related, business development dinner,” they told The Sun. “It was held in compliance with all government guidelines, the dinner was held in the early evening and all parties left in good time before the government curfew. Strict masks were worn in line with the government advice.”

DUCHESS DRAMA! 5 TIMES MEGHAN MARKLE WAS SNUBBED BY THE ROYAL FAMILY

Later on, Beatrice’s pal Peter Dundas, a fashion designer, posted a photo with the brunette beauty, and they were both wearing masks. “Urban Jungle. Catching up w this lovely #BeaYork #Dundasgirl #NewMasks #TigerMask #CammoMask #AnimalEdit.”

Several social media users took to the comments section to wish Dundas a happy birthday. Even though Beatrice’s rep said she was out for a work event, diners claimed that the event looked “very social” and alcohol was spotted on the table.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes. If the Royal Family can’t get coronavirus rules right, what hope for the rest of us?” a person at the restaurant said. “There is a very serious side to this and Beatrice deserves a ticking off.”

Additionally, Beatrice has been staying strong ever since her father Prince Andrew’s Pizza Express alibi was practically debunked. As OK! reported, Beatrice is said to have “no recollection” of her dad being at the birthday party in 2001.

THE 15 MOST EMBARRASSING SCANDALS THE ROYAL FAMILY WISHES WE’D FORGET

“This is particularly heartbreaking actually. I think Princess Beatrice has been very brave to say that she can’t remember that. She does love her father, and she wouldn’t want to say anything that would make his situation worse,” royal biographer Angela Levin said.

“But the fact that she decided to be honest in terms of what she saw is very very commendable, I think. It does put him in the pizza or in the soup, as it were. What is important is that the Royal Family, i.e. the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William, have decided that Andrew does not represent them anymore. This is their way of standing up themselves,” she added.

Prince Andrew denied he stayed at his friend Jeffrey Epstein’s home in New York in 2001 during a Newsnight interview, but as OK! previously reported, a spokeswoman did not confirm nor deny that he shacked up with Epstein for the night.