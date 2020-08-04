Kim Kardashian’s best friend Foodgod (aka Jonathan Cheban) has reportedly been robbed at gunpoint in New Jersey over the weekend. The armed robbers managed to get away with a wristwatch worth a whopping $250,000.

According to police reports, Cheban and his mother were returning from the mall in Englewood Cliffs and stopped at a friend’s house.

Three men were reportedly standing outside of the property, and one approached Cheban to ask the time. It was then that the man took out a firearm and Cheban was forced to hand over his expensive Richard Mille watch.

The police report states that “the suspect forcibly removed Cheban’s $250k watch while he was held at gunpoint, causing minor injury to his wrist, then fled to meet up with a second suspect.”

At some point, Cheban claims that the gun was pointed directly at his mother’s head.

Police officers have confirmed to media sources that an armed robbery did take place on Sunday night around 8:30 PM and they were on the scene to take statements.

A K9 unit was also dispatched to track down the suspects and potential evidence, but to no avail.

After interviews with everybody involved, the Englewood Cliffs Police Department released a composite sketch of the primary suspect.

“The first suspect… is described as a dark-skinned Hispanic male, in his late 20s to early 30s wearing a purple shirt, light blue jeans, and white and gray sneakers,” the police department wrote on their Facebook page.

The ECPD added: “The suspect fled the scene on foot and met up with a second suspect described as a heavyset Hispanic male wearing a gray sweater. This is an ongoing investigation at this time.”