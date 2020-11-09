It’s been one day since longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek passed away, and people are already in line to take his spot.

According to TheWrap, ABC News chief anchor and political correspondent George Stephanopoulos’ representatives are already vouching for him to take over as the new host. Despite speculation that Stephanopoulos is eyeing the hosting gig, an ABC source said, “Of course he’s not lobbying … how disrespectful would that be to Alex’s family.”

However, other sources told TheWrap that the Good Morning America co-anchor and host of Sunday’s This Week on ABC has been “actively” chasing the Jeopardy! role.

The 59-year-old previously noted his interest in Trebek’s job while speaking to Howard Stern in May. “I think it would be a lot of fun,” he told Stern. “But I like what I’m doing, too.”

Stephanopoulos also said whoever replaces Trebek — who worked on the show for 36 years — will have “big shoes to fill.”

The legendary show host died on Sunday, November 8, at the age of 80 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was diagnosed last March but continued to work, despite being in “great pain.” Trebek even joked about his continuation on the show, explaining, “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!”

Jeopardy! shared an official statement via Twitter on Sunday and wrote: “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends.”

Trebek joined GMA earlier this year and opened up about his diagnosis. “I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days, but a lot of not-so-good days,” he confessed at the time. “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”

The final Jeopardy! episode with Trebek is set to air on Christmas Day.