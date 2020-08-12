The latest development in the Ghislaine Maxwell case reveals that her lawyers have uncovered “critical new information” to help the British socialite beat the charges of sex trafficking and the civil defamation case.

According to the court papers that were filed by Maxwell’s lawyers, the legal team behind the case has learned new information subject to a protective order from the court.

Currently, the disgraced socialite faces charges on recruiting young girls for her former boyfriend, Jeffrey Epstein, to abuse.

The shocking news comes just at the time when Maxwell’s team continues to tackle a series of documents that reveal the scandal operated by Maxwell. The documents were revealed after the New York judge Loretta Preska ordered for their release.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL HOOKED UP SEXUALLY WITH JFK JR.

Maxwell’s lawyers have also asked the court to release her on bail. The 58-year-old is currently held in Brooklyn at the Metropolitan Detention Centre. Her lawyers have moved a motion to the US federal judge who has been assigned in the case and have requested her release so that she can “meaningfully participate in her own defense.”

According to Fox News, the letter claims that the court has treated Maxwell less-favorably than regular pre-trial detainees, and this they assume is a result of Epstein’s suicide in July last year.

The letter also claims that Maxwell has also been “subject to suicide watch protocols” — a process that also includes being woken up every few hours and asked to wear special clothing.

Maxwell’s lawyers have said in their appeal that she was never at risk of suicide but has so far still been kept in confinement.

The letter read that Maxwell has been held for over a month and has been under “uniquely onerous conditions.” It was also said that multiple prison guards, “many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel,” appear to be keeping a watch on her along with surveillance hours that run 24-hours a day.

“These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel,” the letter read.

GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S EX PA EMMY TAYLOR IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT THE UK AMIDST THE TRIAL

Maxwell has been pressed with six charges of sex trafficking between 1994 and 1997. She has pleaded not guilty in these cases, and the trial for this is scheduled to begin next year in July. Her lawyers had said that the indictment on her are “meritless.”

Maxwell’s not the only one who has been associated with Epstein. Prince Andrew, who has been dragged into the sex scandal organized by Maxwell, has fallen deeper into the spiral as a woman has claimed that the defamed royal holds “crucial information” that could bring the case to the point of justice.

Kiki Doe, one of Epstein’s accusers, has alleged in a new four-part documentary, Surviving Jeffrey Epstein, that the Prince “had a very close relationship to Epstein.”

“And he knows some crucial information to help bring other people down – people that need to face justice,” Doe claimed.