Model Gigi Hadid is giving her fans another glimpse into mom life and shared a throwback selfie from insider her daughter’s nursery and some pregnancy photos.

Hadid posted several snaps on her Instagram story on Monday, December 7 where she showed off her former baby bump and her little girl’s adorable room.

The first of the pictures was of Hadid posed in front of a mirror in a thigh all-black ensemble that hugged her baby bump which was taken “the night before I went into labor.”

The second snap was taken a week before she had her baby. Hadid showed off more of the orange room in another mirror selfie, which was decorated with four doves on the wall, a striped carpet and a stunning patterned dresser.

The mother then showed an indoor bench covered in cushions and teddy bears. Above it sat a shelf full of more stuffed animals and pictures.

Hadid then showed off her baby’s big book collection and that “so many friends sent their favorite books.”

The last of the snaps was a view of her baby’s wooden crin with more stuffed animals and a pink onesie hanging over the railing.

On Tuesday, December 1, Hadid posted another pregnancy throwback from August when she and Zayn Malik were “waiting for our girl. In the pictures, and looked into the backyard in a black and white photo. In the second one she smiled down at Malik as he rested his head on her baby bump and in the last image Hadid wore a grey dress and posed against a railing in the backyard.

Hadid previously said that she had “been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending it to friends and family and it’s been really cute and exciting, and I’m trying to document it well because I’ve heard a lot of people say obviously, ‘Make sure you don’t miss it.'”

“I go back and look at my pregnancy pictures all the time! The sacred moments are so beautiful,” Ashley Graham commented while Ireland Baldwin left a heart emoji.

The couple has been keeping to themselves in their Manhattan penthouse, and still haven’t revealed their baby girl’s name, who was born in September. Although the name is still a secret, Hadid’s excitement about being a mom isn’t as she regularly posts about her daughter on social media.

Their firstborn might not be an only child for long as a source told PEOPLE in May that the on-and-off-again couple “plan to have a large family.”