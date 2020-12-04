A former millionaire pharmaceutical executive who has been spending time behind bars for killing her 8-year-old autistic son is expected to be released from prison following a court ruling that overturned her manslaughter conviction on Wednesday, December 2.

Gigi Jordan was handed down a manslaughter sentence of 18 years for admitting she gave her son, Jude Mirra, a lethal amount of medications, possibly mixed with alcohol, in a Manhattan hotel in 2010 with the full intent of taking his life.

“I died the night Jude died. My soul died that night,” she told CBS News in 2014, adding that she fully had intended to kill herself following her son’s passing.

Jordan explained her bizarre reasoning: She feared that her first husband (not Jude’s father), who allegedly had mob connections, was planning to murder her. She didn’t want Jude to subsequently go to his biological father as a result — as she claimed he was abusive and the child would not be safe with him.

She explained that Jude, who was mostly nonverbal, communicated with her by typing on devices. He allegedly wrote out on her BlackBerry that he wanted to die because his biological father was sexually abusing him. (Jude’s dad, who had no parental rights, denied the claims, as did Jordan’s first husband. Neither were charged in the matter.)

Jordan told the court that she felt the boy would be better off dead, and she wanted to keep him “safe and at peace at any cost.” Jordan also suggested that Jude was not actually autistic but was suffering from effects of serious abuse instead.

However, in September, a federal judge ordered a new trial, citing trial error in the original hearing.

According to The New York Post, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. fought to keep Jordan, who is now 60, locked up at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility while his office appealed the ruling, but the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals rejected this argument on Wednesday.

“Jordan has already served some 11 years of her sentence, more than 70 percent of her likely provisional sentence; and the State does not argue that Jordan will pose a danger to the public if released,” the three-judge panel determined.

Jordan remains in custody at the correctional facility but will be transferred by Monday for a bail hearing in the Southern District of New York.