Even though Mairead Philpott killed her six children in an arson attack at her home in Derby, England, in 2012, she is being released from her 17-year jail sentence early, The Sun reported on Sunday, November 29.

Philpott’s kids — Jade, 10, John, 9, Jack, 7, Jesse, 6, Jayden, 5 — died the morning of the fire, while Duwayne, 13, died three days later. The 39-year-old mother and her husband, Mick Philpott, plotted the heinous crime together and poured gasoline on the floor of the house and set it on fire.

Philpott, 39, only served eight-and-a-half years for manslaughter, and of course, people are furious that she isn’t behind bars for longer. “It makes an absolute mockery of the U.K.’s criminal justice system,” David Spencer of the Center for Crime Prevention said. “Justice has not been done.”

“Child killers like Mairead Philpott should not be free to roam the streets,” he continued. “She has served barely more than a year for each of the six innocent lives she callously took away. She is back on the streets while the taxpayer coughs up for her to get a new identity, protection, counseling and a place to live.

“The Home Secretary has promised a review of sentencing. This needs to be delivered urgently to ensure killers like Philpott serve the long sentences their horrific crimes deserve,” he added.

Pauline Latham, a member of Parliament, added, “Mairead Philpott should be serving a whole life sentence instead of being freed halfway through it.”

Mairead’s mother, Vera, 62, told The Sun that she was shocked her daughter is now free. “I don’t want her near my door,” Vera — who no longer speaks with Mairead — said. “The sentence is not nearly long enough and we disown her after what she’s done.”

Mairead was released on the first day she was eligible to be released and was “not seen,” a source told the outlet. “Her convoy was like one given to a celebrity rather than a mom who killed her six children.”

Mairead was driven in an Audi Q3 and escorted to a hostel, where she will stay for three months and will also get a new identity.

After the couple’s kids passed away, people immediately felt sorry for them and offered their condolences. However, their behavior at the press conference was questionable and cops figured out the Philpotts actually started the fire.

Mick wanted to frame his mistress since she had left him weeks earlier. Mick wanted to burn down his home and “rescue” the kids so he could gain custody of the mistress’ children. The duo also hoped that because of the blaze, their family would get to move into a bigger council home. Their plan ultimately went downhill quickly as their home and children were both gone.

“These were your children; your first responsibility, surely, was to them. Instead you joined in with his plan,” Justice Thirlwall told Mairead at the time.

Mick was sentenced to life in jail and went to jail in April 2013, alongside their accomplice, Paul Mosley, who was sentenced to 17 years behind bars.

Mick and Mairead got divorced following the incident.