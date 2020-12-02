Singer Gloria Estefan revealed she contracted the novel coronavirus in November after dining at an outdoor restaurant in Miami, Fla., on Wednesday, December 2.

In the Instagram video, the Cuban-born “Conga” singer said she suspects she was exposed to COVID-19 after a fan — who wasn’t wearing a mask — tapped her on the shoulder and got very close while she was out to dinner with her family. Estefan’s family outing was the first and only time she went out amid the pandemic. The Grammy winner said she was sharing her COVID-19 diagnosis so people “know how highly contagious this is.”

“I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask. I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there,” Estefan explained.

After losing her taste and smell, the 63-year-old spent two weeks in isolation at her home. She also endured “a little bit of a cough” and dehydration. Luckily, Estefan recovered and has tested negative twice. Estefan credited vitamins and possibly having a low strain of the virus to her ability to overcome the deadly disease and the reason why she didn’t experience harsher symptoms.

“Fear was my biggest problem,” Estefan said. “We’ve got to grab fear and shake it and just do whatever you can to keep your immune system as healthy as you can. I know we are kind of in a very big spike in Miami. It’s tough here now,” she added in the video. “Please everybody wear your masks, try to stay six feet away and protect yourselves.”