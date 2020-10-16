Not the fondest of childhood memories! Gloria Estefan’s daughter, Emily, recalled when she came out to her mother — and she didn’t quite get the response she was hoping for.

“I was like, ‘Hey, I’m in love with this girl,'” she said. Estefan replied, “If you tell your grandma and she dies, her blood is on your hands,” Emily said on the Wednesday, October 14, episode of the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk: The Estefans.

Emily admitted that she was shocked by the response, saying, “I just wasn’t ready for that, because I understand my grandma was old, but it made me feel like whatever it is, OK, hide it.” She also confessed that she was extremely “hurt” by the reaction and that she is “never going to forget that.”

The “Conga” singer stated to her daughter that she was “remembering things, as we all tend to do, in a different way.”

“I was trying to protect both my ailing mother from any shock that would affect her,” Gloria said, referring to her mother, Gloria Fajado, who was sick at the time. Sadly, Fajardo passed away at 88 years old in 2017. The Grammy winner also stated that she was trying to protect her daughter and anything that “could harm” her relationship with her grandmother.

Gloria admitted she “regrets” that Emily never got a chance to tell her story to her grandma, whom she called “controlling and set in her ways.” (Gloria and her mother were estranged for many years.)

The Cuban-American songstress said that she and her husband, Emilio Estefan, “had no clue” that their daughter was a lesbian but there were some hints in her childhood that made her “suspect” it.

“I remember being in my bedroom and I remember [asking] you, ‘Mama, are you gay? Do you want to carry the gay flag? Because if you want, I will get on that parade float with you, and I will carry that flag,” Gloria said, detailing an early conversation she had with Emily when she was younger.

Emily has been dating girlfriend Gemeny Hernandez since 2017 and she said that she is “ready for people to hear” her story.

“People don’t realize that me and my mom are two generations apart. Generationally, we’re split more than some parents and their kids are. I know there will be people who will resonate with her side of it, and for that I am thankful,” Emily told Entertainment Weekly in regards to her family’s new talk show.

“The same way that there are little gay kids that need to hear my side, there are parents who love their kids to death and they just don’t understand what they need at that moment. I hope this episode helps them just as much. And if we lose anybody along the way, that’s also part of the process. But I think mom is going to be a beacon for people in this situation. Parents sometimes think they’re protecting their kids, and they’re hurting them,” she concluded.