It seems like Grace Burns is following in her parents’ footsteps. Between her good looks and entertainment skills, the teenager — whose parents are actor and director Edward Burns, 52, and supermodel Christy Turlington Burns — is blowing up TikTok these days.

The 17-year-old often posts videos of herself with her mom lip-synching the words to popular TikTok recordings while lounging around at home. One of the duo’s most popular videos — which has garnered over 125K views — was of Grace and Christy mouthing the famous line from Grey’s Anatomy when Meredith Grey told Derek Shephard to “pick me. choose me. love me.”

Grace even flaunted her family’s good genes by sharing a compilation of photos from Edward and Christy’s younger days, and TikTok users took to the comments section to praise Grace on her stunning appearance. “She won the genetic lottery y’all,” one user wrote. “As soon as I saw your mom is Christy I knew it was game over for the rest of the world,” another quipped.

Grace and Christy, 51, also aren’t afraid to get political on the platform as they previously lip-synced to a recording that said, “Donald Trump is a white supremacist. Full stop,” while putting up their hands to the camera. “If you vote for him again, you’re a white supremacist,” they concluded before Grace put up her middle finger.

Grace may be the TikTok star, but it’s her mom who continues to steal the spotlight when she’s featured in her daughter’s videos. “Millenials are shook because when we were young our 90’s icons didn’t have kids, they were babies. Now they’re on tiktok,” one user explained. Another chimed in, writing, “Omg THE girl of the 90s!!!! Your mom was the Bella Hadid of her time.”

While the filmmaker — who also shares son Finn, 14, with the Saving Private Ryan star — rarely shows off her children via Instagram, Christy shared a slew of adorable photos of Grace for her birthday on October 23. “Grace McKenna Burns was born at 4:11 pm on October 23rd 2003. She came into the world like a wrecking ball and continues to shake every room up since that fateful afternoon,” the caption reads. “She is the birthday gift that keeps giving and I cannot imagine anyone better suited for me than this child, my daughter.”

The mother of two added: “We named you Grace to balance the grit, which you manage so beautifully yourself now. I am so lucky and proud to be your mama. Happy Birthday Baby G. 🧡.”