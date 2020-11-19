Is Charli D'Amelio Done With TikTok? The Young Star Breaks Down After Backlash

Charli D’Amelio may be throwing in the towel if she receives anymore backlash over her family’s fun-loving video turned sour.

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’ Amelio are speaking out after coming under fire for appearing “disrespectful” during a family dinner prepared by personal chef Aaron May. The social media stars posted their lighthearted family dinner — where the chef jokingly presented the girls with snail — on their YouTube channel on Monday, November 16, and were quickly ‘cancelled.’

May prepared a multi-course meal for the young stars, their parents and pal James Charles. Charli and Dixie were seen making disgusted faces as the personal chef brought out the courses. At one point in the evening, Charli asked for “dino nuggets” instead of the meal prepared for her. Later in the night, Dixie made gagging noises when a snail was presented to her on a plate. She eventually ran out of the room to throw up. Many viewers felt the girls behaved in an inappropriate and rude fashion, as fans and critics took to social media to slam the stars.

Addressing the backlash, Charli broke down in tears during an Instagram Live on Thursday, November 19, saying the clip was taken out of context. “If this is the community that I’m in and the community that I put myself in, I don’t know if I want to do that anymore,” the 16-year-old said in the video. “Blatantly disrespecting the fact that I’m still a human is not okay.

“You can hate on me for whatever I’ve done, but the fact that all of this is happening because of a misunderstanding, I just feel like that’s not okay.”

Dixie said the whole situation was “ridiculously blown out of proportion” in a TikTok one day prior to Charli’s breakdown. She noted her family and May have been creating content for their channels together for months now. “[We’ve] made an amazing friendship,” the 19-year-old explained.

“I would never in any way want to be taken as disrespectful, especially for an out of context 15-second clip,” Dixie continued. The brunette beauty went on to say the chef purposefully placed a snail on her plate, knowing how she would react. “My team knows I throw up a lot,” Dixie explained. “I could throw up at the smell, the thought or the taste of anything. So, when they saw the snails, they were like, ‘Oh, let’s get her and try and see if we can get a reaction out of her.’

“I love chef and would never disrespect him in any way. Maybe don’t judge someone’s personality over a 15-second video,” Dixie added.

The chef himself said the whole situation was “blown out of proportion.” “Someone on production thought it would be funny to feed Dixie and Charli snails,” May explained to The Hollywood Fix. “They didn’t take it the best. I love Dixie and Charli, I’ve worked with them before, I’m going to work with them again. Those girls are the greatest, I love them. It was all fun and games.”

Beauty blogger and dinner guest Charles, 21, also spoke out to defend the young TikToker. “This Charli situation is NOT sitting right with me,” he wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “100M followers in one year & y’all expect her to know how to be a perfect role model? Death threats because she’s a picky eater & made a joke about a milestone? 30+ year olds dragging someone half their age? Feels familiar.”

Charli and Dixie’s father, Marc, also addressed the backlash via his own TikTok account while sitting next to his eldest daughter. He explained Dixie sometimes pukes when she eats food she doesn’t like, “and we know that because we are her parents and we’ve seen this happen time and time again,” he added.