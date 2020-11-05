Singer Ariana Grande has no tolerance for social media influencers partying amid the coronavirus pandemic and called them out for their actions.

“Of all the things that we could have done, couldn’t we have just stayed home for a few more weeks like all the other countries that were fine, and are better than we are?” the 27-year-old said on the Zach Snag Show on Friday, October 30. “Did we really all need to go to f**kin’ Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited for the deathly pandemic to pass?”

“We all really needed to put on our cowgirl boots and ride a mechanical bull that bad? We all needed that Instagram post that badly?” she said about the bar in Los Angeles.

Several influencers responded to the Grammy winner’s comments.

TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, who was seen dining out during the pandemic, was asked about how she felt. “I don’t really know what to think. I mean, she’s right. She’s right, yeah. She’s a queen, I love her,” she said.

Influencer Addison Rae was also asked about the comments and said, “I think it’s fair [for her to say that]. I think it’s understandable. I definitely have been not going. I just have been trying to stay in and work out. I’ve been working out a lot, and also preparing for my movie. [Saddle Ranch] is like a TikTokers playground right now.”

Just Jared Jr. pointed out that Rae was reportedly spotted at the popular bar twice last month.

The “Positions” songstress expressed that she was disappointed that the Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios was not open this year due to the pandemic.

“This is my s**t,” she said, adding, “this is my time.”

She added that she usually can count on two hands how many times she goes per year. “Zach and I will walk through the mazes and the haunted houses and the actors will be like, ‘Ariana, how are you?’ and I’m like ‘What’s up ghoul number six, how’s it going?'”

“We give a hug in the middle. They’re supposed to be acting,” she quipped.

Grande is not the only star who has been careful while the deadly virus rages on. Miley Cyrus stayed in Halloween night with a good book, while Heidi Klum canceled her annual Halloween bash for the first time since the tradition began in 2000 “due to everything going on [in the world].”