Actress Halle Berry is getting real about exploring her sexuality at a very young age.

The 54-year-old got candid about her sexual past in a Q&A video posted to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 19. “I remember my first orgasm,” she recalled while speaking with stylist and longtime friend Lindsay Flores. “I did it to myself.” The Oscar winner said she was “figuring out my sexuality — like most girls” when she pleasured herself at age 11.

The intimate conversation comes two months after Berry confirmed her relationship with boyfriend Van Hunt. The John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum star teased her new love’s identity in July when she shared a photo of the duo playing footsies.

Berry finally revealed her mystery beau on September 17 via Instagram. “now ya know… ♥️🦶🏽,” she captioned the photo, using the same foot emoji from her mysterious post months prior. The 50-year-old singer shared the same photo via his Instagram page and added, “there you go…”

According to a source, their relationship is getting serious as the mother of two already introduced Hunt to children Nahla, 12, and son Maceo, 7. “They’ve only been dating a few months, but their chemistry is through the roof and Halle has never felt more in love before,” a source exclusively told OK!. “She’s saying sometimes you just know when he’s the one!”

Hunt even got the seal of approval from Berry’s pal and personal trainer, Peter Lee Thomas. “The person she’s currently seeing is an amazing guy,” Thomas previously told OK!. “I’m so happy for her. Let’s just say he’s an incredible man and I really like the guy a lot.”

“Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship,” a source told PEOPLE. “It seems like a really good match.”

The three-time divorcée had been single since she and rapper Alex Da Kid, 38, split in 2017 after a mere five months together. Berry had a rough go at finding love following her messy divorces from former MLB player David Justice and singer Eric Benét — as well as a tug-of-war custody battle with her longtime love Gabriel Aubry over their daughter, Nahla. She married Olivier Martinez — the two share son Maceo — in 2013, but the pair separated two years later and finalized their divorce in 2016.