Hannah Viverette has broken her silence after she captured an intruder climbing into her second-story apartment while making a TikTok dancing video, which has since went viral.

She captioned the jaw-dropping video, which has garnered over 35M views, “That moment when you’re recording yourself and your stalker climbs your second story balcony to break in. #realsh*t #scariestmomentofmylife.”

The Maryland native later took to Facebook to share the video and give additional information about the incident that occurred on Sunday, November 22. “In a moment with my eyes closed, I heard my second story balcony door begin to open,” she wrote in her post. “Startled, I immediately moved towards the door to close it, only to realize there was a man behind the force.”

Viverette noted she had seen the man around her building prior to the break-in, and he had made her feel uncomfortable in the past. She always assumed he was “just a creep,” but knew “he was there to harm [her],” when she saw him on her balcony.

“He kept his hands in the pockets of his hoodie with a smirk on his face,” she added. Viverette later found out, “my intruder had unplugged my Christmas lights that were tightly wrapped around my balcony post, and had cut/tore approximately 2 feet of cord from it.”

In the shocking video, Viverette can be heard shouting, “Who are you?” and saying, “Please get out!” before he shut the balcony door. Luckily, she was able to call 911 from her neighbor’s phone.

The Hagerstown Police Department said the suspect was Angel Moises Rodriguez-Gomez, 36, in a press release. Rodriguez-Gomez was released on bail on Wednesday, November 25, and is facing charges for third- and fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, stalking and malicious destruction of property.

The police department stated: “While there is a video of this incident posted on many social media platforms, the Hagerstown Police Department would like to reiterate that Rodriguez-Gomez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”