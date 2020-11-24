Most people posing for the police don’t take the time to look charming, but Roberto Carlos Silva Jr. clearly is an outlier. The 23-year-old, who is currently facing a multitude of charges including two counts of first-degree murder, is perversely sunny as can be for his mugshot, earning him the name of “the smiling assassin.”

Silva came into notoriety due to his attack on Saturday, November 21, at a Sonic Drive-in restaurant in the Omaha, Neb., suburb of Bellevue, where he allegedly shot four people, two of whom died.

According to local news, Bellevue police received a call that night about a possible bomb in a U-Haul truck parked outside of the restaurant, which is located in a suburb. A minute later, the call was updated to a possible shooting.

Officers who arrived discovered the reported truck burning, as well as four restaurant employees who had been shot. A fifth denied medical treatment. Two were sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment, and the other two were declared dead at the scene. The victims range in age from 18 to 28.

The shooting came days after Silva was arrested outside of the restaurant after allegedly using someone else’s Sonic app account to buy a total of $57 worth of hamburgers and corn dogs from the fast-food joint. He was released on bail at the time.

There is no known motive as of yet for the shooting, with Silva’s brightly grinning face proving to be an unusual touchpoint for the confused community to ponder and try to figure out. After the shooting, police seized four firearms, though Silva was unarmed and didn’t resist when he was arrested outside the restaurant.

Sonic Drive-in, which is based in Oklahoma City, issued a statement saying the company was “stunned and saddened by what occurred at the Bellevue, Nebraska, Sonic Saturday night. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the franchise owner and the families and friends impacted by this horrific tragedy.”