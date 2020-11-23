Disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein is battling health issues while in jail, but his temperature isn’t the only thing prison authorities are paying attention to. The former Hollywood producer is reportedly being recorded on camera around the clock in order to make sure he doesn’t try anything funny behind bars.

Law enforcement sources informed TMZ that a correctional officer is assigned to follow Weinstein around Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where he is currently serving his time. Additionally, the guard shadowing him reportedly must have a camera on him at eye level. This is all in addition to the ordinary run-of-the-mill surveillance recording that one can expect in prison, so it seems as if Weinstein is going to basically never be off camera while incarcerated.

The reason for all this? Authorities are covering their bases to make sure that if Weinstein attempts to harm himself — à la fellow sex crime figurehead Jeffrey Epstein a little over a year ago — everything will theoretically be on the record.

Epstein, who was found dead in a cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Manhattan in August 2019, was declared dead due to suicide by hanging — but of course, theories about his death ran rampant following his passing, which is apparently exactly what authorities want to avoid if Weinstein attempts a similar maneuver.

In the meantime, Weinstein, a convicted rapist serving 23 years, has already sparked alarm at the prison due to a recent fever of 101 degrees. He was tested for COVID-19, with the results coming back negative.

His camp reports that he still is not in good shape, and that the 68-year-old is being watched carefully “due to a plethora of underlying health issues.”

Weinstein reportedly had COVID-19 back in March, but was never officially diagnosed. Experts say it’s rare to contract the virus more than once. At any rate, his health has been in steep decline: Earlier this year, he was being shuttled between prison and hospital for high blood pressure and chest pains.