There are few people out there who do Halloween on a grander scale than Heidi Klum — but unfortunately, like many people, she is having to downsize her celebration this year.

The former Project Runway host and model is skipping her annual big bash “due to everything going on [in the world],” a source told Us Weekly, presumably referring to the COVID-19 pandemic that has put a damper on every holiday since March this year.

Klum has thrown her Halloween party every year since 2000, attracting flocks of A-list guests in mandatory costume. She herself has gone hog wild with elaborate and creative costumes, dressing up as everything from a flesh-eating zombie — which took 10 hours to achieve! — to Michael Jackson as a Thriller-style werewolf.

While the novel coronavirus has been a big drag this year in terms of being the ultimate party pooper, not everything about the pandemic is a negative for Klum and her new husband, Tom Kaulitz. According to Us Weekly, hunkering down at home has sealed the newlywed bond.

“Heidi and Tom are super happy and in love, and the quarantine has made them even closer,” the source told the outlet. “They’re enjoying married life and are a perfect match.”

Indeed, Klum, who married German musician Kaulitz in August 2019, has even managed to drag her husband into her near-obsessive love of Halloween and over-the-top costumes. She let him off the hook a bit last year, saving all the torturous labor for her own zombie get-up, but indoctrinated him thoroughly in 2018 with a Shrek and Princess Fiona pairing that had Kaulitz a little heated up.

“He had never done this before, and it was harder for him than for me because he had the big belly and the face. I’m used to it, but he was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m gonna die! It’s so hot!'” the supermodel told PEOPLE.

One other thing that quarantine might be good for: Klum, 47, says that she would like to have a baby with Kaulitz very soon.

“Yes, she’s 47, but she’s taken care of herself her whole adult life and has no reason to doubt it’ll happen naturally. Of course, they’ll consider IVF too … They hope to be pregnant by the end of fall, at the latest,” a source told OK!.