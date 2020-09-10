Proud Parents! New mom and dad Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin are showing off pics of their new little boy.

Happy father-of-six Alec showed off his latest child’s footprint he had inked on his arm. Hilaria shared the photo on her Instagram Wednesday, September 8. The SNL star grinned from ear-to-ear as he held up his forearm to the camera proudly showing off the little guy’s footprint.

Earlier that day Hilaria had announced that she had given birth to baby No. 5 on Tuesday, September 8, after suffering two miscarriages within a year of each other.

“We had a baby last night,” the happy mama captioned the photo announcing the birth of their bundle of joy. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier.”

Hilaria announced in April that she was pregnant – four months after suffering from a miscarriage – with baby No. 5 with Alec. “I don’t have the words to express how this sounds makes us feel,” the expecting mama captioned an Instagram video of herself listening to her baby-to-be’s heartbeat.

“Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you,” she wrote. “Here we go again.” As far as a name, the ‘Mom Brain’ podcast cohost said, “stay tuned.”

We did get a glimpse at the newborn. On Thursday, September 10, the Living Clearly Method author posted a pic to her Instagram story of the adorable new arrival.

She captioned the photo of her fixing a beanie on the newborn’s noggin: “He peed on his first going home outfit, so….we changed,” she hilariously wrote.

The former yoga instructor married Alec, 62, in June 2012. The happy couple share children Carmen, 6, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2, together.

The 30 Rock star is also the father of daughter Ireland Baldwin with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.