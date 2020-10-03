Shannen Doherty is “doing great” in her battle against stage four breast cancer, according to former Beverly Hills: 90210 co-star Ian Ziering. In a recent interview on E! News, the actor said that Doherty is resilient.

“If I was ever going to war, I would want her on my side, because that woman is a fighter and she gets it done,” he said. “Knowing Shannen, she’s got her finger on the heartbeat of whatever the cutting-edge science is. I’m really not too worried about it because she’s doing great.”

On Friday, October 2, Doherty provided her own update on Instagram. The star has been living with the diagnosis for a year and a half, but only announced the news earlier this year.

“Awareness, advocacy and fundraising are crucial in our fight against breast cancer. I am sharing my personal journey with @elleusa in hopes of bringing more attention to this disease and to continue connecting with my cancer family,” she wrote.

“This isn’t about being a warrior or a survivor. It is about continuing to live and thrive with cancer. I continue to be inspired by the stories so many of you share with me. You have my admiration, love and support. Yes we are strong. We are also just human, with much to still do and accomplish….. and we can.”

Last week, Doherty spoke about her diagnosis with Elle, saying, “I feel like I’m a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”

The actress says that she will eventually write letters to her husband, family, friends and photographer Kurt Iswarienko to read after her death, but does not plan on putting pen to paper any time soon. “I’m not ready for pasture. I’ve got a lot of life in me,” she said.

“There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he’s meant to me…but whenever it comes time for me to do it, it feels so final. It feels like you’re signing off, and I’m not signing off.

She made the sad announcement about her health in February on ABC News. “It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” a tearful Doherty announced.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

Doherty was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and went into remission in 2017. However, things took a turn in 2019, when the Charmed actress was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer.

“We still have some living to do,” she shared with ABC News. Doherty is adamant that she wants to keep working throughout her illness, as it gives her a reason to get out bed in the morning.

However, she said her second bout with cancer “is a much more difficult one to deal with.”