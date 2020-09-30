After 50 years, it seems like we are finally seeing The Emancipation of Mimi!

When you hear the name Mariah Carey, you immediately think of the octave-spanning voice that defined a generation — with hit songs such as ‘Emotions’, ‘Hero’ and, of course, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ — but you also remember the diva behaviors, her marriage to Nick Cannon and the bomb that was Glitter.

“I felt my acting was really inhibited for many reason by the acting coach, who by this time I believe had become too invested in my career,” she wrote about the 2001 box-office flop. “I don’t want to slay her, but she prevented me from doing my best by projecting her own s**t on the movie.”

In her new memoir, The Meaning Of Mariah Carey, the pop icon is giving us an unprecedented look into her life like we’ve never seen before.

ROMANCES, FEUDS & BODY DRAMAS: INSIDE MARIAH CAREY’S JUICY MEMOIR

Carey opens up about Patricia — her mother, whom she doesn’t refer to as mom — her abusive relationship with music executive Tommy Mottola, her affair with Derek Jeter and how her fans have gotten her through it all.

The Meaning of Mariah Carey is full of once-in-a-lifetime stories that only the ‘Heartbreaker’ knew up until now. She’ll have your turning the pages, salivating over every word of her imperfect life.

Scroll through to read 10 confessions from Carey’s memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.