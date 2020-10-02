All that love and support is keeping them strong! Kristen Bell has got her husband Dax Shepard’s back as she took to Instagram to post a hopeful and supportive message for the Parenthood alum, 45 — less than a week after he revealed that he relapsed on his journey to stay sober.

“My 2 favorite guys,” the actress, 40, captioned her Instagram post on Wednesday, September 30. The picture showed Shepard in bed with their dog. Bell also added a purple heart emoji to show her love and support for her husband.

The couple met in 2007 and tied the knot in 2013 and have two daughters together: Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

Shepard admitted on Friday on the episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast that he relapsed on his 16-year sobriety journey, explaining that he took Vicodin — a highly addictive drug used to treat pain — after his motorcycle accident in August. He added that his addiction to pills began in 2012.

“Eight years into sobriety, I had not done a single shady thing,” said the actor, who recently shaved the sides of his head to match his daughter’s haircut. “In 2012, my father was dying. He got diagnosed with cancer in August and then he died December 31. I was going back [and forth] nonstop to do all the treatments with him and take him to chemo. … I also got into a motorcycle accident going to work on Parenthood [at the time]. I immediately called my sponsor, and I said, ‘I’m in a ton of pain and I gotta work all day. And we have friends that have Vicodin.'”

Bell was in charge of his medical prescriptions, but Shepard admitted to taking some Percocet, originally intended to be used by his father during a trip. Bell wasn’t present with him at that time, and he confessed to having taken the pill.

The podcast host claimed to have repeated the cycle “maybe three or four times” and that he carried it with him as an “enormous secret.” However, after telling Bell about it, he attended meetings and stayed sober for a whole seven days in September.

Shepard had thanked his fans, family, and friends for their support following his relapse.

“I want to say thanks to all the people that have been so unbelievably lovely to us in response to ‘Day 7,'” Shepard said.

“My fears were the opposite of what the result was,” he revealed, adding that he’s “struggling with some fraudulent feelings of receiving love based on a f**k up.”

“But, at any rate, I am really, really grateful, and there’s so many beautiful, nice people,” he shared.