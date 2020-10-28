Idaho police have confirmed that a state mayoral candidate and a coffee shop manager have died of gunshot wounds in what is being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Jared Murphy, 28, who was running for mayor of Bellevue, was found dead on October 23 with 34-year-old Ashley Midby, inside the coffee shop she managed in the same town.

The exact motive remains unknown, although police state the two appeared to have some sort of relationship, which they did not elaborate upon. It is also not known who exactly is the murderer in the situation.

Murphy, who worked as a police officer in the neighboring town of Hailey, was striving on a second attempt to become mayor of Bellevue, having stated on his Facebook campaign page that he had ran two years ago and wanted to give it another go.

“Our City needs a strong leader to prosper and grow. There is no question, I posses that leadership trait we need,” he wrote. “There should be no question of if I am dedicated to serving. I have been in the Army for just about 8 years and am a Lieutenant. The Army has taught me amazing leadership skills and how to make a decision quickly and precisely.”

Midby, meanwhile, was lauded by Hailey’s current mayor, Martha Burke, who said the deceased woman came from a prominent family in the area. “Our deepest condolences go out to the friends, coworkers, certainly the families, and all those so painfully impacted by this extreme tragedy,” she said. “The loss of young life pains us all, and we, with the entire local community, deeply grieve these losses.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Midby’s family, as well as to help out with business expenses for the Coffee Corner, the cafe she managed. The fund’s originator, a family friend, noted, “We will also fight in legislation to enact laws that protect domestic violence/abuse victims to help ensure more protection for women.”