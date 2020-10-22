It’s no secret, although incomprehensible to many, that convicted murderer Chris Watts is still a magnet for female attention. While locked up in maximum security, he has apparently been able to keep correspondence with a variety of fans — as well as visit on the regular with at least one possibly-obsessed admirer, according to documents obtained by OK!.

In an “Inmate Visitation History” document dated January 6, 2020, Anna Nowak is on record as one of Watts’ small handful of approved visitors at Dodge Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison, in Waupun, Wis. Others on his approved list from 2019 include parents Ronnie and Cynthia Watts, sister Jamie Williams and three other friends.

Records show Nowak made 31 visits to Watts from March 2019 to the end of that year, the majority falling into a roughly weekly pattern.

In April 2019, it appears she was turned away — or, at least, put on official record — for hitting the maximum number of visits per day.

So who exactly is Nowak? The Internet is abuzz trying to learn more about the mystery woman.

“I visit him about every two to three weeks,” a woman identified as “Anna” stated in the 2019 HLN docu-series Lies, Crimes & Video. Unlike a different woman who also said she visits Watts, but kept her face blacked out for privacy, “Anna” showed her face to the camera unabashedly.

In the documentary, “Anna” stated that Watts blames his lover, Nichol Kessinger, for his drive to kill his wife and two children.

“Chris feels that if the affair had never happened, then she would have never came into his life, that the murders would never have happened,” she said in the HLN doc, clips of which can be viewed or heard on YouTube or on the Daily Mail. “She thinks that he had this strong control over him, that he describes like a leash.”

Kessinger met Watts, 35, while they were both working for Anadarko Petroleum — he was an operator, while she worked in the environmental department — in early June 2018 and started seeing each other in early July of that same year.

In the recent Netflix documentary American Murderer: The Family Next Door, it briefly touched upon Kessinger’s involvement with Watts. Kessinger said she had no idea Watts was going to kill his family, and she only learned about the incident via the media. Kessinger also claimed she didn’t know Shanann was pregnant at the time of her murder. She is distancing herself as much as she can from the case, even wanting to go so far as to change her name.

Though his fling with Kessinger was the only confirmed affair that Watts had, it has been reported that he had a one-night stand with a woman by the name of Amanda McMahon and a tryst with a male escort named Trent Bolte. Read more about the alleged affairs here.

In the meantime, Watts has reportedly been keeping busy corresponding with a number of female pen pals who are flooding him with correspondence following the release of the documentary. “He got a lot of letters at first,” a source told PEOPLE of the 35-year-old’s new hobby. “Many of them are from women who thought he was handsome and felt compassion for him. He had nothing better to do, so he wrote them back. And he started having pen pals. A couple of them stood out, and they’ve kept in contact.”