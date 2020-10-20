Steamy! Shawn Mendes Strips Down In Trailer For New Netflix Documentary

In a new trailer for his upcoming Netflix documentary, In Wonder, Shawn Mendes ponders the meaning of life and fame while offering a glimpse at his daily routines while on tour. However, there’s another scene that many fans will undoubtedly be more interested in, and it’s a bit more base-level.

The pop star opens the trailer with a steamy shot of himself in the shower, soaping up and showing off plenty of his enviably cut physique. “This isn’t a story about a famous musician,” he emotes in a serious tone. “This is about a guy growing up … If I tell the world that I’m just a normal human, are they going to stop coming to the shows?” Um … OK … what were you saying, again, Shawn?

For those who are able to quit clicking the rewind button to see his near-naked form over and over again — which certainly looks considerably better than a normal human — the trailer offers up some other less sexy but rewarding moments. Family footage lets fans see some of his adorable childhood moments, as well as a few romantic bits with fellow celeb girlfriend Camila Cabello.

SHAWN MENDES MEETS UP WITH EX HAILEY BALDWIN AND JUSTIN BIEBER AT RECORDING STUDIO

“They’re all about you,” he swooningly tells the camera, presumably referencing Cabello. “Every song I ever wrote.”

The trailer’s debut follows the release of “Wonder,” which is the title track off Mendes’ forthcoming album that hits the streets on December 4. He has already teased that the new album will have plenty of Cabello-as-muse influence on it. “You’re getting lotssss of love songs for Camila,” the 22-year-old commented on YouTube on October 1, prior to premiering “Wonder.”

Cabello herself responded as any good girlfriend with a hot boyfriend writing love songs about her should, stating on social media that the album will be “a gift to the world.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING FOR GOOD: CELEB COUPLES WHO’VE CALLED IT QUITS DURING QUARANTINE

“He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions,” she enthused. “My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.”

The new record will be the musician’s fourth studio album.

The documentary, which drops November 23, follows Mendes on his most recent tour, which takes him to North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.