Actor Iwan Rheon called the controversial rape scene with Sansa Stark — who was played by Sophie Turner — on Game of Thrones the “worst day of my career.”

In the brutal scene, his character Ramsay Bolton took advantage of his new wife on their wedding night and forced Theon Greyjoy, who was played by Alfie Allen, to watch.

“Unbowed, Unbent, Unbroken” was the sixth episode of the fifth season in 2015 and was “horrible,” he told Metro. “Nobody wanted to be there. Nobody wants to do that, but if it’s telling a story then you have to tell it truthfully. They didn’t sensationalize it or anything. It was very, very hard watching. It’s a horrible thing that happens, unfortunately, and it shouldn’t be.”

Rheon drew comparisons to some of the violent scenes in the show and explained that they were not as gruesome to film.

“Chopping someone’s finger off you don’t really see it, and when you’re doing like a close up, it’s a piece of plastic. We’re just acting, it’s not real. Then something like that where you’re in the actual reality of the situation is very difficult to deal with. It was a horrible, horrible day,” he explained. “This is something that we shouldn’t even have to worry about, because it’s something that shouldn’t exist in this world but unfortunately it does.”

Turner, who was only 19 years old at the time, said the violent scene did not take a toll on her.

“Initially, I didn’t feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through,” she told Harper’s BAZAAR. “But though I think it hasn’t affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape, and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist.”

The disturbing scene was also in the book — except Ramsey forces himself onto a different character.

“It’s still a shared form of abuse that they have to endure, Sansa and Theon. But it’s not the extreme torture and humiliation that scene in the book is,” producer Bryan Cogman told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

“This is a hardened woman making a choice and she sees this as the way to get back her homeland. Sansa has a wedding night in the sense she never thought she would with one of the monsters of the show. It’s pretty intense and awful and the character will have to deal with it,” he added. This comment landed Cogman in even more controversy, but he took to Twitter to amend his statement.

“The ‘choice’ I was referring to was Sansa’s choice to marry Ramsay and walk into that room. She feels marrying him is a vital step in reclaiming her homeland. Not trying to change anyone’s opinion of the scene (negative or otherwise) but that it what I was … OK, LAST last word. In NO WAY … NO WAY was that comment an attempt to ‘blame the victim.’ If it seemed that way I’m deeply sorry,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Rheon, 35, has been using his time in quarantine to make music. “I don’t necessarily want it to be a massive thing, and the lovely thing about it is there’s no pressure on the music. I get to just enjoy it,” he told Metro.