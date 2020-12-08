A big surprise! Jackée Harry announced she will be joining iconic soap show Days of Our Lives in 2021.

During an appearance on the Today show on Tuesday, December 8, the actress revealed more about the coveted role. “Oh, she’s fabulous! You know I play a fabulous women, you know that, but I don’t want to give away the storyline because it’s a brand new storyline with African Americans, and they have been at the forefront of hiring minorities,” she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“They have a lot of diversity on Days of our Lives. I don’t want to give away the storyline, but I have a daughter and you know, ain’t nothing but trouble in River City,” she added. “But I’m told I’ll be fabulous, you know, everything … I started on Another World, which was another soap opera and was my very first job in TV and I had two lines. It was, ‘Who is it? Oh, it’s you.’”

TIA MOWRY-HARDRICT REUNITES WITH HER ‘SISTER, SISTER’ MOM JACKÉE HARRY

The 64-year-old took to Twitter to share the exciting news with her followers. Harry re-tweeted an article and wrote, “Look out, Salem … Here I come.”

Look out, Salem.. here I come. 😉 https://t.co/xMp0qGPG9C — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 8, 2020

Fans immediately took to the comments section to shower the Hollywood star with love. One person wrote, “I need to start watching Days of Our Lives again! I love this,” while another user echoed, “OMG!!! Can. Not. Wait!!! I have been watching Days since I was born in 65! My 85 yr old mom still watches as well!” A third user wrote, “Well, now I’m interested in soaps.”

‘SISTER, SISTER’ STAR JACKÉE HARRY THROWS MAJOR SHADE AT KIM KARDASHIAN

The Sister, Sister alum revealed that she has so much more up her sleeve. “I’ve got an even BIGGER announcement coming soon,” she wrote. “Y’all ain’t ready for 2021, baby!”

I’ve got an even BIGGER announcement coming soon. Y’all ain’t ready for 2021, baby! — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) December 8, 2020

Of course, fans tried to guess what she could be working on. “Sister, Sister reunion?” one fan asked, while another said, “Is your book coming out?!” A third user added, “Sister, Sister reboot what?!?”

‘SISTER, SISTER’ STAR JACKÉE HARRY THINKS NICKI MINAJ IS PREGNANT

Harry will play Paulina, a new character who comes to Salem to reconnect with her family, ShadowandAct.com reported. Harry’s character is described as “successful and outspoken,” but Paulina will not appear on the small screen until March 2021.