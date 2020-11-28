Social media influencer Jake Paul is backtracking on comments he made earlier this week, claiming that COVID-19 is nothing more but a “hoax.”

On Wednesday, November 25, the YouTuber’s true feelings were revealed in an interview with The Daily Beast, where he said that the coronavirus cases “are at less than 1 percent,” before making it known that he didn’t believe the deadly disease is real.

Needless to say, his criticism appeared to leave quite a bad taste in the mouths of his impressionable fans, who labeled the 23-year-old irresponsible for making such comments, leading Paul to backpedal on his remarks while speaking to The Verge on Friday, November 27.

Looks like @JakePaul’s team had the SoundCloud link taken down so here’s audio of him saying COVID is “a hoax” and comparing it to the flu, which he now says he didn’t say. https://t.co/SwYKcFtoZs pic.twitter.com/yqJhRTJrqj — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 28, 2020

“So this guy, this reporter, he misquoted me,” Paul started off saying. “He took what I said out of context, and I told him that. I told him that the whole entire time. COVID is very, very real.

“COVID is very real, like, it’s killed so many people. It’s killed people I know. It’s killed someone very, very close to me. So that’s what I’m saying. I don’t even know where that came from.”

This subsequently led The Daily Beast reporter Marlow Stern to confront Paul’s recollection by releasing an audio version of their interview on SoundCloud, which was removed just hours after it was posted on the site.

Stern then took to his Twitter to reupload the clip, which was followed by the tweet: “Looks like @JakePaul’s team had the SoundCloud link taken down so here’s audio of him saying COVID is “a hoax” and comparing it to the flu, which he now says he didn’t say.”

The “Fresh Outta London” rapper is clearly heard saying that the coronavirus pandemic isn’t real. Paul is also heard making comments on how the U.S. needs “to go back to normal,” falsely declaring that the same amount of Americans who die from the infectious virus are also killed by the flu.

“This is the most detrimental thing to our society. COVID cases are at less than 1 percent, and I think the disease is a hoax,” he said. “It’s time for us to open up. Obviously, it’s a controversial subject, but it’s time for our nation to open up and go back to normal.”

Paul asserted that those who were at high risk of catching the coronavirus must practice social distancing, despite claiming that COVID-19 was a hoax, giving fans the impression that the Disney Channel alum had no clue what he was talking about when addressing matters concerning the global pandemic.

Without providing any source to his information regarding COVID-19, Paul said that medical professionals had shown that wearing face masks had no effect on preventing the rapid spread of the coronavirus and that young people who didn’t have any prior health issues shouldn’t have to change their lifestyle based on the fake news that the media wants the masses to believe.

“These kids are losing out on education, they’re missing their graduations, they’re missing out on sports, kids are losing out on scholarships, restaurants, everything,” he continued. “A hundred percent of our nation is shut down due to the 1 percent who’s at risk, so that’s what I meant about how COVID doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t add up.”

Paul’s controversial comments concerning the coronavirus pandemic come just months after he was criticized for throwing an enormous party at his $6.9 million home in Calabasas, Calif., back in July.

Over 200 guests showed up including fellow YouTube star Tana Mongeau and Bryce Hall, who engaged in outdoor and indoor activities without wearing face masks or practicing social distancing.

Paul refused to offer his fans a public apology, telling Insider at the time that he was “not the type of person who’s gonna sit around and not live my life.”