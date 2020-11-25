Battle of the beauties? Apparently all it takes to win over Scott Disick‘s heart is good looks and famous parents.

The 37-year-old recently sparked a new romance with Amelia Hamlin months after his split from his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Disick and Hamlin grabbed a bite to eat at an Italian restaurant, just days after attending Kendall Jenner‘s Halloween-themed 25th birthday bash together. While they haven’t made their relationship Instagram official, the KUWTK star and young model were seen packing on the PDA while taking a stroll on the beach last week.

The father of three previously dated model Richie for almost three years before their romance fizzled out in May. While they tried to give their relationship another shot, the duo ultimately called it quits in August.

Richie isn’t too keen on her ex’s new romance, as she recently unfollowed Hamlin and her famous family. Despite their obvious tension, Hamlin and Richie appear to have more things in common other than their interest in Disick. While it’s obvious he has a thing for women in the spotlight — he previously dated reality star Kourtney Kardashian, 41, for over a decade — Hamlin and Richie seem to be exact replicas of one another.

Take a look at four similarities between Disick’s old and new flames.