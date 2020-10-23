Jennifer Lawrence was understandably mortified when she fell up the stairs at the 2013 Oscars. Now, seven years later, it looks like that’s all water under the bridge, but the actress finally opened up about when she confronted Anderson Cooper for saying she staged the fall to seem more “relatable.”

The actress appeared on Heather McMahan’s “Absolutely Not” podcast and said she was hurt after his remarks.

“Anderson Cooper, I saw him on CNN three days later saying, ‘Well she obviously faked the fall,’ and it was so devastating because it was this horrific humiliation to me. I don’t know if I’ll ever have a chance to give a speech like that again, so it didn’t feel good for me not to have a speech.”

She shared that she saw him at a Christmas party and gave him a piece of her mind.

“My friend told me a vein was bulging out of my eyes. He apologized. I think we’re good friends now. On my end, we’re all good. What I led with was, ‘Have you ever tried to walk up stairs in a ball gown? So then how do you know.’ He apologized immediately and said he didn’t know and gave this wonderful apology. I was all fired up … he probably told everyone I was a psycho.”

She was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. Although it was her second Academy Award nomination — she was previously up for Best Actress for Winter’s Bone in 2011 — it was her first win. “I was ready for it. I was very nervous and also very superstitious,” she recalled. “I didn’t want to acknowledge the possibility that I would win. I didn’t want to write down a speech.”

“I had everything in my head. I was very, very nervous but I was ready. All of the adrenaline clears out and they call my name and I’m elated and I’m in shock … And then I fell, and it erased everything from my mind. My full brain went blank. I can look back at it now fondly but for a very long time the fall thing was very sensitive.”

The actress was so flustered after the incident that she blanked out and forgot to give a shout-out to director David O. Russell.

“I would give anything to be able to go back and redo that moment. The fall startled me and made me forget my speech and made me forget to thank important people … I didn’t thank David when I wouldn’t have a career if it weren’t for him. I didn’t thank anyone from the movie — I wished a random person happy birthday, then stumbled off,” she told Howard Stern on his podcast in 2018.

We’re glad she can look back fondly all these years later!