You can’t win ’em all, and it seems like President Donald Trump won’t be getting Jennifer Lawrence‘s vote in the upcoming presidential election.

While speaking to the “Absolutely Not” podcast on Wednesday, October 21, Lawrence revealed she used to vote Republican before Trump took office. “When Donald Trump got elected, that just changed everything,” the 30-year-old told host Heather McMahan. “This is an impeached president who’s broken many laws and refused to condemn white supremacy and it feels there’s been a line drawn in the sand.”

“I don’t want to support a president who supports white supremacists,” she added.

HELLO, I LOVE YOU! 17 CELEBRITIES WHO FREAKED OUT MEETING OTHER CELEBS

Lawrence explained she “grew up Republican,” adding, “my first time voting, I voted for John McCain. I was a little Republican.” The actress said while she’s grateful for her Republican upbringing — it allowed her to “see the fiscal benefits of some of the Republican policies” — she noted her party’s views on social issues “weren’t in line” with hers.

Despite not voting for Barack Obama the first time around, Lawrence fondly recalled the years when “you would go days without thinking about the president because everything would generally be OK.”

JIMMY KIMMEL, SOPHIA BUSH AND MORE CELEBS REACT TO TRUMP‘S COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

In 2018, Lawrence described “losing her mind” during the last presidential election while speaking with USA TODAY. She compared Trump to all of the men she had ever encountered in Hollywood. “I just know that guy. I’ve seen that guy a million times,” she explained. “I’ve met the dude that’s going to point at you and be like, ‘I’m going to make you rich.’ And he’s lying.”

Earlier this month, Lawrence endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and encouraged the public to vote in what she called the most “consequential” election “of our lifetime.”

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy and our freedom,” she said. “Donald Trump has and will continue to put himself before the safety and well-being of America. He does not represent my values as an American, and most importantly as a human being.”

HANG LOOSE! JENNIFER LAWRENCE APPEARS TO DITCH HER BRA IN HOLLYWOOD

Prior to Trump’s 2016 election, The Hunger Games star said she couldn’t “imagine supporting a party that doesn’t support women’s basic rights.”

“It’s 2015 and gay people can get married and we think that we’ve come so far, so, yay! But have we?” she questioned. “I don’t want to stay quiet about that stuff.” Lawrence added, “If Donald Trump is president of the United States, it will be the end of the world. And he’s also the best thing to happen to the Democrats ever.”

Lawrence has served on the board of RepresentUS for the past three years. She described her time with the organization as “an incredible non-partisan movement and anti-corruption organization working to unrig America’s broken political system, and put power back in the hands of the American people.”