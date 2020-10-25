After having endured a rough couple of months, it looks as if things are finally looking up for Jessica Mulroney, who took to her official Instagram page on Friday, October 23, to update fans on her current outlook on life.

The former TV host posted a photo of herself with her husband, Ben Mulroney, as they passionately kissed in front of the camera.

“After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate,” she gushed in her caption.

“Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us,” she wrote. “We could have never made it without you. Silver lining: we finally know the a**holes who we thought were our friends. Best gift we could have ever been given. Pardon my Manners ❤️”

Mulroney caused controversy over the summer when Black influencer Sasha Exeter came forward and accused the socialite of using her white privilege to get brands to stop working with her.

But the move backfired on the Canadian native, consequently leading her to lose her job on the wedding-themed reality show, I Do Redo. At the same time, Good Morning America also ended their working relationship with the fashion influencer following the social media outrage.

Yet if that wasn’t enough, the scandal was also said to have led to a major rift between her and longtime pal Meghan Markle, who was said to have been “mortified” by the ordeal and slowly wanted to separate herself from any ties to the drama.

Though it was claimed back in June that the Duchess of Sussex had distanced herself from Mulroney over the backlash that came with Exeter’s comments, the TV personality strongly denied there being any issues with Markle in an Instagram Story, insisting that their relationship is still very much in tact.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family,” she wrote. “She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storylines. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

Sources recently told the Daily Mail that Markle has, in fact, been there for Mulroney during the past couple of months when things went downhill with her career.

While a lot of TV opportunities and brand deals had dried up, it seemed as if Markle was one of the few people who remained by her pal’s side through it all.

“Jess was loyal to Meghan for many, many years. There was no way that Meg would let her down,” the source said.

“Jess was one of the most incredibly supportive people when Meghan was attacked on social media. When the boot was on the other foot, of course, Meg would be there for her friend and confidante.”