Former Survivor contestant Jonny Fairplay was taken into police custody on Friday, December 18, in Virginia on charges of larceny. But, believe it or not, that isn’t the wildest part of the story. Fairplay, 46, was actually joined by his 67-year-old mom, Patsy Hall, in the can for the same charges.

According to the warrant, which was obtained and reported on by TMZ, Fairplay allegedly stole furniture and a necklace from his grandmother, Jean Cook. Viewers of the reality series will recall this is the same grandmother that Fairplay, back during his days on the show in 2003, falsely told fellow tribe members was dead in order to gain sympathy points. (He admitted later that his grandma was alive and well, “sitting home watching Jerry Springer right now,” and ended up in third place for the season, but the stunt, as well as his overall abrasive behavior, caused host Jeff Probst to effectively put a personal ban on him for life for being a “jackass.”)

TAYSHIA ADAMS PICKS HER FINAL 7 GUYS ON ‘THE BACHELORETTE’ — BUT THERE’S A TWIST!

Fairplay was reportedly hauled in on a complaint by his aunt. Hall, who was listed in a city arrest report as being also charged with larceny, was apparently also accused of being mentally abusive and taking advantage of Cook.



Fairplay, whose birth name is John Dalton, and who currently lives in Virginia, also competed on Survivor: Micronesia and ended up in last place in 2008. He is at the moment working as a realtor and is dad to two daughters, Piper, 12, and Madilyn, 3.

ERIKA JAYNE TEASES ‘DRAMA & CONFLICT’ IN SEASON 10 OF ‘THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS’

He told Entertainment Weekly last month that he is still proud of the “Dead Grandma” ruse. “The ‘Dead Grandma’ lie is still considered one of the greatest moves in the history of not just Survivor, but reality television as a whole.” he boasted. “I wanted to bring an outside element to the game and create the first reality villain.”

He says he wouldn’t rule out appearing on the show again: “I feel I’m one of the greatest players of all-time and I want to prove it. I want my daughters to watch me play in the modern era of Survivor and I want them to be proud of their dad.”