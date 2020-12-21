Is Ben Smith Returning To 'The Bachelorette' After Tayshia Adams Eliminated Him?

Could Tayshia Adams and Ben Smith be getting a second chance at love? Fans believe that the 30-year-old will return to The Bachelorette and try to win back the leading lady.

On the Tuesday, December 15, episode of the show, Smith was sent packing after he choked and couldn’t tell Adams, 30, that he loved her. “The last two weeks showed me a lot about the things I was feeling for you,” he told the brunette babe.

However, the Bachelor in Paradise alum wasn’t satisfied with his answer. “I’m not asking for this grand gesture, but the fact he couldn’t give me one ounce of emotion was extremely disappointing,” she told the camera after she eliminated the handsome hunk.

Despite calling it quits, their love story might not be over just yet. In a promo for the two-part finale — which airs on Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22 — Ben finally opens up to Adams about what he’s thinking. “I’ve never felt this feeling, but I’m in love with you,” he shares.

Additionally, one TikTok user pointed out that the podcast host seems upset about something, which could be related to Smith’s return. “There’s a rose ceremony,” Adams says. “What do I do with that?”

Adams hasn’t commented on the rumors, but she did hint that things get crazy. “All I can say about that is there are still things that are going to happen that you guys have no idea about and it’s going to throw things in a loop,” she said on her podcast, “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.”

Even if things might not work out with Adams, it’s safe to say Bachelor Nation would love to see Smith have a shot at finding love on The Bachelor. On December 17, the personal trainer uploaded a photo of himself with no shirt on in his room. “Gm. Keep being you,” he wrote.

One person wrote, “Ben for Bachelor!!!!” while another person echoed, “BEN FOR THE BACHELOR 2022.” A third user added, “#JusticeForBen.”

For now, fans will have to see how everything unfolds.

The final two episodes of The Bachelorette air on ABC on Monday, December 21, at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesday, December 22, at 8 p.m. ET.