There’s more drama brewing for Erika Jayne, who could potentially be ordered to stop selling her designer clothes with the French company Vestiaire Collective after her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s assets were frozen.

According to Us Weekly, Edelson PC, who is suing the famous attorney for allegedly embezzling funds, has requested a judge to extend the motion to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star given that most of her luxury wardrobe is presumed to have been paid for by Girardi.

“While Edelson is unaware of the exact relationship between Vestiaire Collective and Erika Girardi, Erika Girardi may be attempting to move Tom Girardi’s assets outside the United States by selling them through a French company,” attorney Jay Edelson said in a statement.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin is being asked that the TV personality deposits any money she’s made from her clothing sales since Monday, but a decision won’t be made until a telephonic hearing takes place on Tuesday, December 22, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Durkin is adamant that the $2 million in settlement money owed to the people who lost their loved ones in the October 2018 crash of the Boeing 737 Max 8 ought to be recovered, though Girardi, who represented multiple families, claims he doesn’t have the funds to reimburse the hefty sum.

Sources say that Jayne is expected to have a lawyer present for the telephonic hearing, but should she not have one, the reality star “must be present on the call herself.”

Girardi’s personal and business funds have since been frozen, with Durkin assuring that the money will have to be paid back one way or the other, which strongly indicates that Jayne’s earnings will also soon be frozen to help her soon-to-be ex-husband settle accounts with the victims.

“These are widows and orphans,” Durkin said on Monday, December 14. “Half a million dollars for any one of these families is a significant amount of money, life-changing, given the tragedy they went through.”

Sources continued to explain that Jayne is putting up a fight in court, with legal documents revealing how the latter claims to have had no knowledge of the financial issues Girardi had been facing for more than two years.

“Erika was completely unaware of the very serious allegations that were being made against Tom in court,” the insider said. “Tom always handled all of the finances and that was how they handled things. Erika feels betrayed by Tom because she completely trusted him.

“Erika is really going through it. She’s very strong, but this has been very hard for her emotionally,” the source said.

News of Jayne potentially having to stop selling her clothes on Vestiaire Collective comes just days after she posted and deleted screenshots of text messages between Girardi and one of his alleged mistresses, following claims that the 81-year-old allegedly shared multiple affairs during his marriage with his partner.

Needless to say, there’s no love lost between the estranged couple.