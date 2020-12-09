It’s down to the wire! Tayshia Adams is getting closer and closer to finding her happily ever after on this season of The Bachelorette.

During the Tuesday, December 8, episode, the 30-year-old had a chitchat with Bennett Jordan and Noah Erb after she noticed there was tension between them. Ultimately, Adams sent Jordan packing — but she told Erb she didn’t want to give him a rose just yet and she would see him at the rose ceremony instead.

Later on, Spencer Roberston, Ed Waisbrot and Demar Jackson got the boot and said goodbye to the leading lady.

That left the brunette babe with her final seven men — Ben Smith, Brendan Morais, Zac Clark, Riley Christian, Erb, Ivan Hall and Blake Moynes.

Later on, Adams had an intimate date with Smith, who confessed that he had attempted to take his own life twice. However, after much therapy, he is a different person and in a great place these days. Despite it being a dark subject, the Bachelor in Paradise alum was just happy Smith finally decided to open up more about his dark past.

The next day, the rest of the guys took a lie detector test, where Clark revealed he had cheated in a prior relationship. “I will not date a cheater,” she told the addiction specialist during the second half of the date.

“So, yes, I’ve cheated in the past,” Clark explained. “My past girlfriend, we started dating. We were in love. I met another girl and I later met up with that girl at a bowling alley … and I French kissed her while I was still dating Emmy. It was on my first girlfriend in sixth grade, and that’s my cheating story.”

Fortunately, Adams went along with the joke and revealed that she was “falling in love” with him.

But that wasn’t the biggest bombshell during the episode. As Adams was walking back to her villa, someone was waiting outside of her doorstep … and it was Jordan!

The two chatted inside of her hotel room, where he revealed his true feelings for her. “So, it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind, to say the least, and I spent all day going over and over in my head our parting,” he said. “I first want to tell you I’m so sorry. I’m so, so, so sorry for making you think I questioned your integrity or decision-making ability. It was the least of my intentions. I never would, I swear to you.

“Our goodbye was so bizarre, so surreal, I couldn’t even fathom what just happened. I was thinking about all these things that I wasn’t able to share with you, sometimes you don’t realize things until they’re gone. And I realized in that moment that I love you,” Jordan added.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m speechless right now,” she replied.

“Bennett showed up at my doorstep today, and I’ve always said I wanted a guy to show up for me like that,” she told the camera after he left her suite. “Bennett said I love you. It’s been a long time since I’ve heard the words I love you and it mean absolutely everything, and I know Bennett wasn’t saying things just to say them. I’m so confused.”

Adams is supposed to meet four of the men’s families during hometown dates next week. So, who will stay and who will go?

In the meantime, scroll through the gallery below to see the remaining men.