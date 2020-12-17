The Real Housewives Of New York are speaking up in defense of NYC’s small businesses, specifically restaurant owners and food service workers, who are facing economic devastation in the wake of mandated pandemic closures.

Cast member Leah McSweeney attended a rally in Times Square Tuesday, December 15, protesting the halt on indoor dining that was handed down by Governor Andrew Cuomo in an attempt to curb COVID-19 spread. She shared a moving series of photos of the event on Instagram, documenting various workers holding up signs pleading for their livelihood, or at the very least a bailout. She, as well, jotted down some of her thoughts on the matter.

“This isn’t about dining out. Open your eyes. This is about hard working people, small business owners and NYC,” the Married to the Mob founder wrote. “There is no NYC without restaurants, our sous chefs, bus boys and bartenders, wait staff etc. They need help.”

“1.4% transmission rate in indoor dining does not warrant plummeting all these people into poverty,” she asserted. “Please pay attention!!! These photos say it all.”

Fellow RHONY Ramona Singer added her own voice to this, sharing some more photos of the rally, plus some sharp words: “As a New Yorker I am appalled to see what is happening to the restaurant / hospitality industry! How do [Gov. Cuomo] & [NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio] expect these businesses to survive!!?

“The CDC states indoor restaurant dining only represents 1.43% of covid cases 73% come from household gatherings,” Singer added. “And what about subways, buses and planes?

“It is my opinion [Cuomo] wants to bring New York City to its knees economically he wants to destroy it, the reason is because he needs a federal bail out,” she pronounced. “Prior to Covid New York State was already in serious debt. It is time we stand up and save our small businesses!”

Yet another RHONY, Luann de Lesseps, wasn’t quite as wordy, but still chose to put the protest’s photos on her Instagram account. “Restaurants are the lifeblood of New York City,” she said.