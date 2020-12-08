From one emotional high to the next! After her exhilarating win of Dancing With the Stars’ coveted Mirrorball Trophy, Kaitlyn Bristowe is ready for her next thrill: marriage and motherhood.

A source tells OK! the former Bachelorette, 35, considers her beau of nearly two years, Jason Tartick, to be “very much her soulmate” — and is ready for a post-DWTS life as a wife and mom.

“That’s her priority going into 2021,” reveals the source. “She and Jason are such a perfect match, and even with so many doors opening up for Kaitlyn now, what she wants most of all is to be a mother.”

SLAY, QUEEN! 5 SEXY SNAPS OF ‘DWTS’ WINNER KAITLYN BRISTOWE

Bristowe’s long-awaited stint on the hit competition show only further cemented her mommyhood goals. In September, she admitted that her partner, Artem Chigvintsev — who welcomed his first child, son Matteo, with Nikki Bella in July — ignited her “baby fever.”

Says the source, “Kaitlyn’s had some heart-to-hearts with Artem about being a parent, and how it lit up his life as well as Nikki’s. He encouraged her and Jason to go for it and believes Kaitlyn will be a wonderful mom.”

Bristowe confessed that Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, was making her long to have little ones of her own. “I’m like, ‘OK, let’s just win this Mirrorball so I can go have babies,'” she gushed.

THIRST TRAP QUEEN! SEE SOFIA RICHIE‘S STRIPPED-DOWN SNAPS SINCE SCOTT DISICK SPLIT

While Bachelorette alum Tartick, 32, has said he “would hope” to be married before becoming a dad, the source claims he’s “totally on board” to take both steps in the very near future. “A lot of Kaitlyn’s friends are convinced Jason will propose over the holidays!” dishes the source. “Right now, it’s not a question of if, but of when they’ll be engaged.”

As OK! previously reported, the two are constantly discuss having kids — and even have names picked out.

“We’re on the same page, 100 percent on the same page,” Tartick told Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti on their “Almost Famous” podcast about him and Bristowe’s timeline. “In quarantine, it’s funny, we have one of our kids’ names picked out already. Really normal, right? So yeah, we’re on the same page.”