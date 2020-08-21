Kanye West has seemingly been kicked off the ballot in the state of Wisconsin. In a 5-1 vote, the Wisconsin Elections Commission elected to have him removed from the swing state as he failed to file signatures and the correct paperwork before the state’s August 5 deadline for independent candidates.

Prior to him being booted off the ballot, the rapper accused the Wisconsin Democratic Party of spying on his campaign. This came after a complaint was filed with the commission to check whether the signatures in his paperwork were fake.

West has a very slim chance of making any impact in the elections, but he did suffer another campaign blow earlier in the week. Just like Wisconsin, he has been kicked off the ballot in his home state of Illinois. State officials there said that more than half of the signatures on his paperwork were invalid.

West may have admitted in a recent interview with the New York Times that his campaign has been designed to simply take votes away from Joe Biden.

The NYT directly pointed out this fact, to which West replied: “I’m not going to argue with you. Jesus is King.”

West managed to get enough signatures in Arkansas to be included on the ballot and picked biblical life coach Michelle Tidball as his running mate.

The rapper failed to meet the deadlines for Nebraska, New York, and Maryland. He did, however, meet the requirements in both West Virginia and Vermont and will be running as an independent candidate for President.