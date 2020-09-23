People are furious after the Kentucky grand jury indicted just one of the three cops who was involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor on March 13.

The Kentucky grand jury investigation comes a full 194 days after the death of the 26-year-old EMT, who was shot and killed in her own home.

Celebrities are also taking to social media to share how they are feeling about the ruling. Viola Davis called the outcome a “bulls–t decision!!!”

“BLACK LIVES MATTER!!! Cannot be said enough times,” the Oscar winner, 55, stated, in addition to reposting messages from the NAACP and TV One. “The injustice we’re witnessing at this moment can be sensed throughout the nation. It is unacceptable that, once again, culpability has eluded those guilty of state-sanctioned murder.”

Kerry Washington expressed her anger by sharing a post by the ALC that said, “Today’s verdict is not accountability and not close to justice.”

The actress also criticized Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his actions. “Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump’s short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote,” she wrote.

Daniel Cameron is on Donald Trump's short list as replacement of #RGB on the Supreme Court. The same man who decided to not charge the officers responsible for killing #BreonnaTaylor. Vote.

20-year-old actress and model Yara Shahidi tweeted: “What is most insulting is that the recommended charges aren’t even in response to the MURDER of Breonna Taylor, but to the POTENTIAL injury of other people in the apartment …..”

The young activist posted another tweet, writing, “‘No knock warrants’ feels analogous to the experience of being Black in America,” she wrote. “The unsolicited intrusion of racism and violence dealt with on a daily basis.”

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown wrote, “No. Officers. Charged. In. The. Killing. Of. #BreonnaTaylor. One. Was. Charged. For. Endangering. But. NOT. Killing. Her. Neighbors. #MakeMeWannaHollerAndThrowUpBothMyHands.”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore told the public, “I don’t have the words. #BreonnaTaylor and her family deserve justice.”

Singer JoJo was among the many celebrities to share her frustrations as she tweeted the definition of “wanton endangerment.”

“WANTON ENDANGERMENT? 508.060 Wanton endangerment in the first degree. (1) A person is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a (cont’d),” she wrote in the first of many tweets.

The ‘Comeback’ singer then sent her regards to Taylor’s family, writing: “BREONNA TAYLOR. She deserves better. She should be alive. Bare minimum. But since she isn’t — I’m praying for her family. Praying for #LouisvilleKy.”

“Wow. this is America,” the songstress added. JoJo even called out the social media platform for deleting her tweets about Taylor. “Wow is Twitter censoring tweets about Breonna Taylor rn??? Where did my tweets go?” she posted.

Emmy Rossum wrote, “This is shameful. They murdered her in her own home.”

The Kentucky Attorney General was quick to shut down critics shortly after the ruling on September 23. “There will be celebrities, influencers, and activists who having never lived in Kentucky will try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, that they know our community and the Commonwealth better than we do, but they don’t,” Cameron said. “Let’s not give in to their attempts to influence our thinking or capture our emotions.”

Louisville detective Brett Hankinson was not indicted for Taylor’s death but was charged on three counts of Class D felony — which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison — for “wantonly firing his gun” into an adjoining apartment.

Celebrities like Beyoncé, John Legend, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, Jennifer Lawrence, Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James, and more have publicly rallied around the Taylor case, demanding all three cops be charged following the horrific incident.

Uzo Aduba and Regina King made public statements during the 2020 Emmy Awards by wearing T-shirts with Taylor’s name and face on it.

Hankison was fired on June 23 for his actions during the raid. The chief noted in his termination letter that Hankison’s conduct “displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” and is a “shock to the conscience” as he “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds.”

The City of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million and reform police practices as part of a settlement on September 15.